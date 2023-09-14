Statewide: Why deceptive communication is so common

History shows there's nothing new about people selectively telling the truth.

“You can go through the ages in which generals would selectively report their successes on the battlefield and would not report all the losses,” said Matt McGlone, a Professor of Communications Studies at the University of Texas at Austin.

He also said deceptive statements almost always contain a kernel of truth.

He sits down for an interview on this week's show.

* Maureen McKinney reports on an abortion rights group that has installed billboards along an interstate south of Illinois to reassure patients coming to the state for the procedure.

* Side Effects Public Media's Farah Yousry reports on one man's difficulties in keeping his health insurance amid Medicaid changes.

Yvonne Boose

* Yvonne Boose says while New York is considered the birthplace of hip hop, Illinois has a strong history with the cultural movement.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ explains why it's so challenging for families to get their kids with special needs the care they need.

* Harvest Public Media's Dana Cronin has details on Mexico's president trying to ban the import of genetically modified corn.

* Elizabeth Rembert reports on a new player in the meat processing industry.

* Herb Trix brings us more on a company that sees 3-D printing as a way to help solve the housing shortage.

