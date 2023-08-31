Statewide: The Woman They Could Not Silence

Kate Moore’s book The Woman They Could Not Silence details Elizabeth Packard’s 1860 involuntary commitment and abuse at an Illinois asylum and her advocacy.

The book stirred a petition to rename a state mental health center in Springfield for Packard, replacing that of Andrew McFarland, a doctor who participated in her wrongful insanity diagnosis. Earlier this summer, the facility was renamed for Packard.

On this episode, we speak with Moore about her research into the life and accomplishments of Elizabeth Packard.

Also:

* Some of the elderly who are incarcerated in Illinois are sick and frail. There have been calls to release more of these prisoners. But Shannon Heffernan reports few have been let out.

* We hear from exoneree Herman Williams, released after spending nearly thirty years behind bars following his wrongful conviction.

* Dave McKinney reports federal prosecutors have relied heavily on wiretaps to make their cases in fighting political corruption.

* Kristin Schorsch tells us what is at stake for women who need advanced medical care when getting an abortion, but live in state's where the procedure is illegal.

* Jim Meadows sits down with Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski of Illinois about efforts to increase funding for agricultural research.

* Charlie Schlenker takes us inside a nuclear power plant in Clinton.

