Last week's heat wave by the numbers

The heat rolled in to central Illinois last week and things got hotter as the days went on.

Springfield went from a high of 92 on Sunday, August 20, to 99 degrees on Friday. While Friday saw the highest temperature, Wednesday brought the highest heat index at 117.

Two communities, Peoria and Lawrenceville, each had the top heat index for the week at 121.

The National Weather Service points out these numbers are based on hourly observations taken at each location.