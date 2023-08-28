© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.
Illinois

Last week's heat wave by the numbers

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT
Heat wave chart
NWS
A map of heat warnings on Aug. 24, 2023

The heat rolled in to central Illinois last week and things got hotter as the days went on.

Springfield went from a high of 92 on Sunday, August 20, to 99 degrees on Friday. While Friday saw the highest temperature, Wednesday brought the highest heat index at 117.

Two communities, Peoria and Lawrenceville, each had the top heat index for the week at 121.

The National Weather Service points out these numbers are based on hourly observations taken at each location.

Heat wave numbers
NWS

Tags
Illinois heat index
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories