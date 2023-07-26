Dangerous heat into the weekend

A heat advisory is in effect for most of central Illinois until Saturday as the temperature rises and the heat index could be in the triple digits.

The National Weather Service says heat index readings of up to 110 is expected through Saturday.

Nighttime temperatures could remain in the upper 70s, resulting in less cooling.

You are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. The temperature inside can rise rapidly.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. If you believe someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 9-1-1.