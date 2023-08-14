© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois

Pritzker signs child influencer protections into law

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published August 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
Shreya Nallamothu
Emily Bollinger
/
WGLT file
University High School student Shreya Nallamothu worked with state Sen. Dave Koehler to draft the bill to protect child influencers who produce content online.

Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a bill into law that adds young vloggers and social media influencers to child labor protections.

State Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, proposed the bill that requires parents to share revenue with their children if they make money posting videos of their kids on social media.

Democratic state Sens. Dave Koehler, center, and Linda Holmes discuss a bill they are pushing to make sure children who appear in their parents’ revenue-generating videos receive a share of the those revenues. It is an idea brought to them by a high school student from Normal, Shreya Nallamothu, left.
Illinois
Bill would give ‘child influencers’ a share of parents’ vlogging revenue
Peter Hancock

“The rise of social media has given children new opportunities to earn a profit,” Koehler said in a statement. “Many parents have taken this opportunity to pocket the money, while making their children continue to work in these digital environments.”

University High student Shreya Nallamothu of Normal asked Koehler to write the bill. She said she was concerned child influencers can build a following on YouTube, TikTok and other places online, but would not get any of the money their content has generated.

“I definitely wanted to create policy and legislation around child influencers because I felt like Illinois could be kind of a trend setter and a precedent setter for this issue,” she said in an interview with WGLT in April.

The bill unanimously passed the Illinois Senate in May. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, sponsored the bill in the House, where the measure passed by a 98-17 vote. Republican state Reps. Jason Bunting and Dan Caulkins, whose districts includes parts of McLean County, voted against the bill.

The new law goes into effect next July.

Illinois
