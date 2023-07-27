Statewide: Illinois' role in making the bomb

In late 1942, few were aware that a world-changing moment had occurred. The first self-sustaining nuclear reaction happened in a makeshift lab below the University of Chicago football field. It would lead to future breakthroughs, such as in energy, but also resulted in the creation of weapons of mass destruction.

The work on what was known as the Manhattan Project is being seen through a new lens in the film "Oppenheimer." On this week's Statewide, we look back at Illinois' role.

Also,

* Peter Medlin tells us about a recent high school graduate who helped write a new law and what changes it could bring.

* Elizabeth Rembert looks at the Midwest drought. Despite recent rains, there are concerns about crops.

* Jim Meadows attends an Illinois Farm Bureau meeting that encouraged conservation practices.

* WGLT's Ryan Denham reports on changes to Medicaid eligibility and the impact that could be ahead.

* Shannon Heffernan has more on Illinois' deteriorating prison infrastructure.

* We have a conversation with the new leader of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III.

* Eric Stock speaks with Sen. Tammy Duckworth about efforts to spare jobs at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria and other issues.