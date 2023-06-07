Former Sangamon County Recorder Mary Ann Lamm dies

Mary Ann Lamm became a fixture in local government as the Sangamon County Recorder, serving eight terms starting in 1976. She retired in 2008.

Lamm, 84, died Sunday at St. John's Hospital.

Her obituary says she was born December 21, 1938, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Bernard H. and Dorothy E. (Barton) Drummond.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Rosati-Kain High School in St. Louis, Mo.

Along with the time she spent as county recorder, she previously served as Southern View Village Clerk from 1963 to 1971, and the Capital Township Trustee from 1972 to 1976.

She was also involved in numerous organizations.

Visitation is scheduled Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Butler Funeral Home. A funeral mass is planned for Monday, June 12.

