© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

Former Sangamon County Recorder Mary Ann Lamm dies

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT
Mary Ann Lamm
Butler Funeral Home
/
Mary Ann Lamm

Mary Ann Lamm became a fixture in local government as the Sangamon County Recorder, serving eight terms starting in 1976. She retired in 2008.

Lamm, 84, died Sunday at St. John's Hospital.

Her obituary says she was born December 21, 1938, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Bernard H. and Dorothy E. (Barton) Drummond.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Rosati-Kain High School in St. Louis, Mo.

Along with the time she spent as county recorder, she previously served as Southern View Village Clerk from 1963 to 1971, and the Capital Township Trustee from 1972 to 1976.

She was also involved in numerous organizations.

Visitation is scheduled Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Butler Funeral Home. A funeral mass is planned for Monday, June 12.

Tags
Illinois Local NewsSangamon CountySpringfield IL
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories