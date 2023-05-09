State Fair's Multi-Purpose Arena re-opening

The Multi-Purpose Arena at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield will host events during this summer's fair.

That's according to fair officials, who point out the arena underwent repairs and renovations. The $8.6 million overhaul included repairing sidewalks, walls, steps, expansion joints, electrical systems, readjusting the tension structure, installing a new canopy, and rebuilding the retaining walls around the facility.

“The Illinois State Fair is one of the jewels of our state, and my administration has prioritized investing in our fairgrounds to make sure every inch of the grounds reflects the best of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker.” The new and improved Multi-Purpose Arena is another important addition to the improvements we’ve made over the last several years, and I look forward to seeing Illinoisans from across the state come together to enjoy the space.”

The MPA will play host to four major events during the 2023 Illinois State Fair. Thursday, August 10 will feature a monster truck show.

Saturday, August 12 will showcase a rodeo with ISF Bares, Broncs and Bulls.

The Illinois Soybean Association presents three nights of truck and tractor pulls with the ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls. Those will run Monday, August 14 through Wednesday August 16.

The arena entertainment will wrap up Saturday, August 19 with the ISF Championship Demolition Derby.

“The re-opening of the MPA is just a reminder of the $58.1 million invest the Pritzker administration has made to improve our historic fairgrounds,” said Jerry Costello Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “Starting with the Coliseum and expanding across the grounds, fairgoers will be able to see firsthand the commitment this administration has made to enhance our fairgoers experience and restore our fairground’s history.”

“We are excited to have the MPA refurbished and back for the 2023 Illinois State Fair,” said Rebecca Clark Illinois State Fair Manager. “The entertainment we have lined up throughout the fair at the MPA will have something for all ages to enjoy.”

Tickets for Monsters of Destruction are on sale now. Tickets for all other MPA entertainment go on sale June 1.

The 2023 Illinois State Fair is August 10-20 in Springfield.

