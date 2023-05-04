© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois

Statewide: The mental health of cops

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published May 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT
Police.jpg
flickr: Steve Baker https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/legalcode
/

As concern grows over a rise in Chicago police officers committing suicide, the police union has taken action. The union turned an entire floor of its facility into a wellness center. One-on-one and family counseling are available. Chip Mitchell talks with a former cop who oversees clinicians.

Also:

* Maria Gardner Lara spoke with a school psychologist about the role they play and the limits to the job.

* Tim Shelley interviews Gabrielle Lyon, executive director of Illinois Humanities, about about a new report showing the impact the arts and humanities had on communities during the pandemic.

* Dave McKinney recaps the trial of four former Commonwealth Edison lobbyists and executives that ended with guilty verdicts this week.

* Illinois Newsroom's Farrah Anderson provides an update on an ordinance approved in Danville to outlaw shipping of medication and tools used to perform abortions in the city.

* Harvest Public Media's Xcaret Nunez gives us a primer on the Farm Bill and why it matters.

* Peter Medlin talks with a college student changing the perception of accessibility and farming.

* Lisa Philip introduces us to an older college student who, despite challenges, is succeeding.

* Susie An reports on a proposal to require Illinois schools teach a unit on Native American history.

* Emily Hays has details on the "Welcome to the Pow-Wow" exhibit at the University of Illinois' Spurlock Museum.

Tags
Illinois IPRStatewide
Sean Crawford
