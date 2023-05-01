Numerous fatalities reported from massive pileup on I-55

Illinois State Police say multiple deaths are reported from numerous crashes south of Springfield on Interstate 55 today. The accidents happened around 10:55 a.m.

As many as 40-60 passenger vehicles and about 20 commercial vehicles were involved near Milepost 76, north of Farmersville. Accidents occurred in both directions.

At least two commercial vehicles caught fire. Approximately 30 people have been taken to hospitals.

State Police Major Ryan Starrick says gusty winds, blowing dust from recently plowed fields, resulted in zero visibility.

The highway remains closed in both directions, between Divernon and Farmersville, and will likely be shut down until tomorrow. Traffic is being re-routed. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, I-55 traffic is being detoured via Illinois 104 and Illinois 48 through Taylorville.

More details are expected later this afternoon.