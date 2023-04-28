© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois

State Week: In the hands of the jury

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The bribery trial of three former Commonwealth Edison lobbyists and the former CEO has gone to the jury.

The defendants are accused of a scheme to give jobs and contracts to associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Prosecutors say the goal was to get favorable legislation approved. Defense attorneys have argued their clients only participated in legal lobbying.

We also look at some of the financial pressures facing the state as lawmakers work toward a budget for the next fiscal year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Hannah Meisel.

