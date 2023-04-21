State Week: Mr. Johnson goes to Springfield

Chicago's mayor-elect addressed a joint session of the Illinois General Assembly. Brandon Johnson, who will take office next month, preached unity with the rest of the state.

He said Chicago families face the same problems as others in Illinois. And, he argued all of Illinois can prosper together. Still, Johnson gave no indication of exactly what he wants from the legislature, including financial help for his city.

Our panel also talks about the march toward a state budget, the suspension of faculty and staff strikes on three public university campuses and pending legislation tied to Native Americans.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ/Illinois Public Radio statehouse reporter Alex Degman.

