Statewide: Raising awareness of gambling addiction

It's a good bet you've seen gambling ads recently. As state government has expanded what's available — casinos, sports betting and more — more people are finding themselves addicted to wagering. We'll talk with the director of a gambling disorder program.

This week:

* While a stream of Illinois lawmakers lost their jobs due to federal corruption charges, they've continued to receive their state pensions. Dave McKinney with WBEZ takes a closer look.

* Freshman central Illinois congressman Eric Sorenson talks with reporter Eric Stock about energy policy. Sorenson serves on the Science, Space and Technology committee.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin reports how a community member is helping kids who can't take the bus to school.

* Tim Shelley speaks with Illinois state climatologist Trent Ford about a trend toward warmer and wetter conditions.

* Harvest Public Media's Katie Peikes looks at the impact of a law that requires labels pointing out bioengineered food.

* Yvonne Boose has the story of a Rockford woman offering free sewing classes to her community.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Shane Cook, director of the Gateway Foundation's gambling disorder program.