Illinois governor moves to change agency name

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency could soon have a longer name.

Governor JB Pritzker has submitted an Executive Order to change the official name to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS).

The Pritzker Administration said the change will allow IEMA-OHS to better mobilize and coordinate response efforts during any future disasters and emergencies.

"In order to enhance safety efforts across Illinois, this name change will better align our Emergency Management mission and Homeland Security efforts," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Improving efficiency and keeping Illinoisans safe is a top priority, and we will continue looking for opportunities to strengthen our ability to respond to any future disasters or emergencies that occur in our state."

The name change also recognizes the growing scope of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, which plays a critical role in a coordinated statewide response for all local, county, state, and federal agencies.

"Illinois is fortunate to have professionals that serve our state 24-hours a day with expertise in vital mission areas including preparedness, response, recovery, mitigation, and prevention," said Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "To ensure we continue to be well-prepared to address all expanding threats, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security will work collaboratively with our partners."

The Executive Order will include review and discussion by both the Illinois House and Senate, and will go into law 60 days after submission unless affirmatively disapproved by one of those chambers. The transition would be phased over the next one to two years, and when complete, will provide IEMA-OHS with administrative capabilities to help respond to disasters, threats, or emergencies more effectively.