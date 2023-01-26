Statewide: Let's all go to the Museum of Post Punk and Industrial Music

On this episode, we hear from the Museum creator and curator Martin Atkins. He's played in several bands, from Public Image Ltd. to Nine Inch Nails and supergroup Pigface. Visitors can view his personal collection of memorabilia, photos and other rarities.

We also learn about the early days of a Chicago comedy institution, the Second City theater.

Our lineup:

* Peter Medlin reports on how student test scores continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels and how some schools are trying to close the gap.

* Ryan Denham speaks with U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois Gregory Harris about a new focus on environmental justice.

* Dana Cronin has more on an investigation by Harvest Public Media and Midwest Newsroom into low pay for some employees of the SNAP-Ed program.

* Stephen Callao with World Cafe takes us to the Museum of Post Punk and Industrial Music in Chicago.

Photo courtesy of the estate of Viola Spolin, www.violaspolin.org. All rights reserved. / Viola Spolin, the so-called mother of modern improvisational theater, directs children circa 1940 at Chicago's Hull House using games to teach the multi-cultural actors about theater. Her son, Paul Sills, who carried on her efforts and helped found The Second City, is at the far left.

* Emily Hays of Illinois Public Media brings us details on another effort in Champaign Public Schools to desegregate based on socioeconomic status.

* Peter Medlin looks at the student transfers during the school year and the disruption to learning.

* Maureen McKinney visits with author Tara McClellan McAndrew about her article on the founding of Second City, a world renowned comedy enterprise.

