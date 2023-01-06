© 2023 NPR Illinois
State Week: Assault weapons ban advances

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published January 6, 2023
The Illinois House narrowly approved the measure, just over six months after a gunman with a semiautomatic weapon shot and killed seven people and injured dozens more at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

The Senate could consider the change as early as this weekend. Gov. JB Pritzker has made it one of his priorities.

We also discuss the status of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act and reminisce about Secretary of State Jesse White, who is leaving office Monday after six terms. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Jeremy Gorner

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
