Winter Storm Watch for the area this week

The National Weather Service is calling for between 2 to 6 inches of snow across the area starting Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect until Friday night for all of central Illinois.

It's not just the snow that could be a problem. Winds will be gusting up to 55 miles per hour. Also, the temperature will fall Thursday, bringing wind chills to near 35 below zero.

NWS /

NWS /

The bitter cold will continue through Christmas. We're not expecting to see temperatures in the 20s until Monday.