Illinois

Winter Storm Watch for the area this week

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published December 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST
Snowfall predictions as of Tuesday 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service is calling for between 2 to 6 inches of snow across the area starting Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect until Friday night for all of central Illinois.

It's not just the snow that could be a problem. Winds will be gusting up to 55 miles per hour. Also, the temperature will fall Thursday, bringing wind chills to near 35 below zero.

The bitter cold will continue through Christmas. We're not expecting to see temperatures in the 20s until Monday.

Illinois Local News
