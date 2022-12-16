© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
Illinois

What is the historical probability of a white Christmas where you live?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published December 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST
NWS Snow Map.png
NOAA
/

It's too soon to say with certainty what the weather will be like on Christmas Day. But if you are hoping for some snow to get you in the seasonal spirit, history can provide some clues.

An historical analysis of Christmas snowfall gives the probability of at least one inch on the ground. This interactive map allows you to search by community. For example, Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport shows a 24% chance. Compare that to 34% at Chicago's O'Hare Airport and only 7% at Grand Chain, in far southern Illinois.

The website Climate.gov points out actual conditions in any year may vary widely from these because the weather patterns present will determine the snow on the ground or snowfall on Christmas day. The probabilities are a guide only, to show where snow on the ground is more likely.

Tags
Illinois Local NewsNational Weather Service
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories