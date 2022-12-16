What is the historical probability of a white Christmas where you live?

It's too soon to say with certainty what the weather will be like on Christmas Day. But if you are hoping for some snow to get you in the seasonal spirit, history can provide some clues.

An historical analysis of Christmas snowfall gives the probability of at least one inch on the ground. This interactive map allows you to search by community. For example, Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport shows a 24% chance. Compare that to 34% at Chicago's O'Hare Airport and only 7% at Grand Chain, in far southern Illinois.

The website Climate.gov points out actual conditions in any year may vary widely from these because the weather patterns present will determine the snow on the ground or snowfall on Christmas day. The probabilities are a guide only, to show where snow on the ground is more likely.

