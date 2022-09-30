No Illinois counties at High Community Level for COVID-19

COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in Illinois. For the first time since May, no Illinois counties are rated as High Community Level.

This comes as daily vaccination numbers have remained strong. About half a million people have received a dose of the new vaccines since they were approved for use in early September.

Daily vaccination numbers are the highest since February.

An average of more than 19,000 doses of the new bivalent vaccines have been administered across the state each day. This is more than double the daily average for all vaccinations for most of the summer. Among the total eligible population, those 12 and older, about 4.4 percent have received the new booster. The rate is higher among those 65 and older, at 10 percent of the Illinois population.

The CDC authorized two new bivalent booster vaccines on September 2 that include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an added mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.

The updated boosters are available at pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. The best way to locate a vaccine provider near you is to visit www.vaccines.gov and search for bivalent booster availability.

20 Illinois counties remain at the Medium Community Level. Sangamon and surrounding counties are listed as Low.

“It is encouraging to see the large number of Illinoisans who are taking advantage of the added protection offered by the new bivalent boosters,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “And while the case rate has been declining, this is not the time for anyone to let their guard down. As we head into fall and face a potential surge in new cases, I urge everyone who is eligible to contact their healthcare provider or local pharmacy to get the updated booster AND their flu shot. These vaccines are especially important for those most vulnerable to severe illness, such as those individuals over 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are immunocompromised.”

A total of 64 COVID related deaths have been reported since September 23rd.

New cases are at their lowest level since April.