Statewide: Ukrainian families flee to Illinois, but struggle to adjust

As war continues in their homeland, some Ukrainians, including women with small children, have arrived in Illinois. They are trying to live as normal. But concerns about those left behind make that difficult.

Their story and more on Statewide.

* Illinois Newsroom's Harrison Malkin brings us details on a newly drawn congressional district that combines part of east central Illinois with the Chicago area.

* Tim Shelley speaks with Mark Pitcavage about an Anti-Defamation League report that spotlights Illinoisans, including some elected officials, who are members of the anti-government far right organization known as the Oath Keepers.

* Peter Medlin talks with free speech advocates about Banned Books Week and what some book challenges look like in northern Illinois.

* Anna Savchenko visits with some Ukrainian families at a small school that has become a hub for those who fled the war.

* Will Bauer focuses on what has long been a teenage job — corn detasseling. But not as much these days. What's behind the change?

* Harvest Public Media's Jonathon Ahl reports on efforts to have more cattle grazing in forests.

* Side Effects Public Media's Farah Yousry tells us about survivors of gun violence dealing with both physical and emotional consequences.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Dr. Dee Stern about her book that gives advice on how to address the bereaved.