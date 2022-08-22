DiCenso decides against reelection bid

Springfield Ward 6 Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso announced Monday she won't be on the ballot in 2023.

In a Facebook message, DiCenso made her plans known.

"It’s almost time to pass petitions, but I won’t be getting signatures this year. I am not seeking re-election and will not be on the 2023 Municipal ballot. These last few years have been challenging and rewarding, but it’s time to focus my attention in a new direction," she said.

DiCenso has been on the city council since winning a 2017 special election to fill former Alderman Cory Jobe's seat. She was reelected in 2019.

"To the amazing people of Ward 6, it has been my honor to represent you on the Springfield City Council for over five years. I couldn’t ask for more active or engaged neighbors. Thank you for the love, support, and kindness over the years," she added."

DiCenso also said the demands of her full time job as Chief of Staff at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and family obligations played a role in her decision.

