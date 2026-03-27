When the River Returned: Emiquon’s 7,000-Acre Comeback

What happens when you “turn the pumps off” and let nature come roaring back?

At this year’s Earth Day celebration, Randy Smith of The Nature Conservancy will share the remarkable story of Emiquon—nearly 7,000 acres of restored wetlands along the Illinois River between Havana and Lewistown. Once considered the jewel of one of North America’s most productive river systems, the land was drained and farmed for nearly 80 years after being leveed off in the 1920s. In 2000, The Nature Conservancy purchased the property, and by 2007, restoration began in earnest.

The biggest step? Allowing water to return.

What followed surprised even seasoned conservationists. Native plants rebounded from a long-dormant seed bank. Fish populations flourished. Submerged aquatic vegetation—rare elsewhere in the Illinois River valley—reestablished itself. Today, Emiquon functions as both a thriving habitat for waterfowl, fish, and migratory birds and a living laboratory for wetland restoration science.

Smith, the Illinois River Project Director and a longtime waterfowl biologist, will explore the river’s deep ecological history, the impacts of levees and invasive species, and why restoring wetlands is critical in a state that has lost more than 90% of its original wetlands.

The Earth Day event takes place April 24 at the Hoogland Center for the Arts, with a 5:30 p.m. social hour and a 7 p.m. presentation. If you can’t wait, Emiquon Preserve is open to the public year-round—offering trails, birding, and fishing in one of Illinois’ most inspiring comeback stories.

Transcript pending.