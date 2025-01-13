State health department approves four more conditions for medical cannabis treatment

Endometriosis, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids and female orgasmic disorder now can be treated with medical cannabis in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health added the medical conditions to the list of diseases that can be treated with cannabis. This is the first time the state has expanded the list since 2019 and brings the tally of approved conditions to 56.

The approval process involves a review by the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board and state health department staff. Dr. Sameer Vohra, the department’s director, gives the final OK.

“Medical cannabis has been shown to offer an effective means of relief from a variety of debilitating medical conditions and symptoms,” Vohra said in a statement issued by the department. “IDPH reviews petitions carefully using expert opinion and the most up to date evidence to make decisions that best serve Illinois residents. IDPH looks forward to working with our medical providers to ensure appropriate access for individuals struggling with these newly approved conditions.”

The addition of the new conditions is effective immediately, and providers now are able to prescribe medical cannabis to their patients affected by the diseases.

The state health department says studies have found cannabis can help manage the chronic pain associated with endometriosis, uterine fibroids and ovarian cysts.

Endometriosis is when the tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside of the uterus. This can lead to severe pain, scarring and infertility. Roughly 10% of women globally are diagnosed with endometriosis, according to the World Health Organization.

There are several types of ovarian cysts, which are either solid or fluid-filled pockets that grow on or within an ovary. These cysts can also cause severe pain. Uterine fibroids are common benign growths on the uterus that can cause chronic pelvic pain.

Female orgasmic disorder is when a woman has trouble reaching an orgasm. The health department says cannabis can help a female patient who struggles to orgasm.

The four medical conditions join a list of other diseases the state says can be treated with medical cannabis, such as autism, agitation from Alzheimer’s disease, migraines, Parkinson’s disease and traumatic injuries to the spinal cord or brain.