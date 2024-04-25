© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Joy of Movement helps those with Parkinson's to stay active and uplifted

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published April 25, 2024 at 4:56 PM CDT
Joy of Movement class
Joy of Movement
Joy of Movement class

The Joy of Movement is an organization that offers dance and exercise classes for those with Parkinson's disease. Founder and instructor Eve Fischberg and class participant Pat Graham spoke to Community Voices about the classes offered both in-person and online. Graham also shared how the classes have helped her as she contends with her disease and why she advocates for others to join.

For more information visit: thejoyofmovement.org
Parkinson's Disease dance
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
