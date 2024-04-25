Joy of Movement helps those with Parkinson's to stay active and uplifted
The Joy of Movement is an organization that offers dance and exercise classes for those with Parkinson's disease. Founder and instructor Eve Fischberg and class participant Pat Graham spoke to Community Voices about the classes offered both in-person and online. Graham also shared how the classes have helped her as she contends with her disease and why she advocates for others to join.
For more information visit: thejoyofmovement.org