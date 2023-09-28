© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois Extension 4-H provides opportunities for youth to learn and grow | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published September 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT
Amy Zepp and Carissa Davis
Photo courtesy of Amy Zepp.
Amy Zepp and Carissa Davis

4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator Amy Zepp and Youth Development Educator Carissa Davis spoke to Community Voices to discuss the role of the Illinois Extension 4-H program in Logan, Menard and Sangamon County. They also explained the self-driven learning that children engage in through the program. 4-H stands for head, heart, hands and health, and provides an opportunity for children to develop in all four of these areas.

