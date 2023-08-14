Caregiver roundtable scheduled for Sept. 6

Family caregivers can share their needs and challenges at an upcoming event in Springfield.

The Illinois Department on Aging, in partnership with AgeLinc – Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland, is hosting a caregiver roundtable in Springfield. It's scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at AgeLinc, located at 2731 S. MacArthur Blvd.

“Illinois’ family caregivers are as diverse as the state as a whole, with different backgrounds, family dynamics, strengths, and access to resources,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “We want to ensure IDoA is meeting their unique needs, helping caregivers manage their stress and balance other life responsibilities. I’m excited to kick off this series of caregiver roundtables to hear from residents in every part of Illinois about how IDoA can more effectively support their caregiving journey.”

“Caregivers give so much of themselves to care for their loved ones, often without thanks and without their own needs being met,” said AgeLinc CEO Carolyn Austin. “We at AgeLinc are excited to host this roundtable to hear from caregivers about the issues they are facing and how we can better support them. Area Agencies on Aging have been working to assist seniors and caregivers of all ages for nearly 50 years – our hope is to make a real difference for our caregivers through continued support and innovative programming.”

Currently in Illinois, there are an estimated 1.5 million family caregivers providing an estimated 1.4 billion hours of care to family members during any given year. IDoA is hosting a series of regional roundtable discussions to hear directly from caregivers about the challenges they face and to explore strategies to strengthen support services, including counseling, respite, and care training for family members.

Attendance is open to adults of all ages who provide some level of unpaid care to an aging parent, spouse, or other family member. Attendees’ insights will help shape future policies and initiatives that address the specific concerns of family caregivers across Illinois.

To RSVP for the Sept. 6 caregiver roundtable, please contact Rebecca Keck at 217-787-9234 or rkeck@agelinc.org. RSVPs are requested by Friday, Sept. 1 to ensure adequate arrangements for seating and materials.

IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/programs.html or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.