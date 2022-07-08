Sangamon County again at Medium Level for COVID-19

The metrics used to determine the COVid-19 Community Level have been up and down in recent weeks in Sangamon County. This week, they have dropped, bringing the overall county designation to Medium from High.

The case rate per 100,000 population now stands at 276.88. New hospital admissions based on the same population rate stand at 8.1.

There are 28 counties statewide listed at High Community Level including: DuPage and Lake in northeastern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Coles, Fulton, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Pike and Warren in central Illinois; and Calhoun, Crawford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jersey, Johnson, Madison, Massac, Pope, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson in Southern Illinois.

43 counties are at Medium level.

“With 71 counties in Illinois rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19 by the CDC, the majority of counties remain at elevated risk,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “We urge everyone to protect themselves by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccines and booster shots. This is especially important for people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”

Tokars is also urging parents and guardians to take the steps necessary to get children vaccinated, especially small children under 5 for whom COVID-19 vaccines were recommended by the CDC on June 18. Tokars said that IDPH is supporting an education and outreach campaign by the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to educate healthcare providers and parents about the effectiveness and safety of the newly authorized vaccines for children under 5. Click HERE to view the resources for families.

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

* Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

* If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

* If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease

* Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection

* Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed

* Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions

* Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)

* IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

- consider self-testing to detect infection before contact

- consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.

IDPH has been supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatments. There are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois - including all the major retail pharmacies. More than 96.7% of the state’s population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.

A total of 22,731,250 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,700 doses. Since July 1, 53,901 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 53% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.