Flu and respiratory virus cases rise in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the state's overall respiratory illness level has moved from Moderate to High. This driven by a notable increase in emergency room visits and hospital admissions for flu.

Data for the week ending January 25 show that COVID-19 and RSV are declining. It indicates the flu is circulating more widely. There are three times as many hospital admissions for flu as there are for COVID-19, with 4.6% of admissions attributed to flu, with 1.6% to COVID-19 and 0.7% for RSV.

Almost 20% percent of emergency room visits were for acute respiratory illness, a catchall category that includes flu, COVID-19 and RSV plus other respiratory conditions. Of those, 7.8% were attributed to flu, 1.6% to COVID-19 and 0.7% to RSV.

“IDPH continues to closely monitor data on seasonal viruses during this respiratory season,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Flu continues to circulate widely across Illinois. I recommend that all those over 65, very young children, individuals with chronic disease, and those who are immunocompromised, use all the tools at their disposal to prevent exposure. If you do develop flu-like symptoms, contact your health care provider and seek treatment right away. Antiviral medication is most effective if initiated less than 48 hours after your symptoms begin.”

The state’s overall respiratory activity level as calculated by the CDC moved up to High in late December but dipped to Moderate in January for one week before ticking up to High again in the most recent week. The five CDC levels are designed to help people understand the extent of respiratory illness activity in their area. They are divided into Minimal, Low, Moderate, High, and Very High and are based on data that captures a broad range of diagnoses from emergency department visits for respiratory illnesses, from the common cold to severe infections like influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

For those who are unvaccinated, public health officials note that it’s not too late to get vaccinated. It takes about two weeks for vaccinations to provide their full level of protection. Getting shots now will offer protection through the cold and flu season that lasts into the spring.

Director Vohra recommends that anyone feeling symptoms of respiratory illness – such as a fever, runny nose, sore throat or cough – consider getting tested and treated early in the course of their illness, especially if they are at risk for serious illness or spreading it to someone who is at risk of serious illness. Those who are ill should avoid spreading germs to others by self-isolating (i.e. staying away from others when they are ill) or wearing a mask if unable to isolate.

Five pediatric deaths in Illinois from the flu have been reported this season. There have been three from RSV and one each from COVID-19 and RSV.



IDPH has posted two helpful new FAQ documents on its website providing the latest guidance on vaccinations and how to get tested and treated for seasonal illnesses. In addition, the CDC has created a new Respiratory Illness Data Channel that provides nationwide county specific information that would be valuable for anyone planning to travel out of state.