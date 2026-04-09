State Week: The property tax burden is getting more focus

Some top Democrats have talked about a surcharge on high wage earners as a way to help bring down property tax bills. The theory is that additional money could be sent to local schools, allowing them to lower their tax levies. But passing such a plan won't be easy. it would take a constitutional amendment. Still the idea is gaining some traction.

Despite a state law passed last year to limit where ICE agents can go, there is concern about immigration enforcement at some courthouses, including where victims go for domestic violence cases.

And prediction markets are unregulated. Some want to keep it that way while others want the state to provide oversight.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel.