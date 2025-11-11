Bailey to stay in governor’s race following family tragedy

SPRINGFIELD — Less than three weeks after a helicopter crash claimed the lives of his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, Darren Bailey said late Monday that he will move forward with his campaign for governor.

“After a lot of prayer and reflection, Cindy and I have decided we're staying in this race for governor — not for politics, but for every family trying to make it in a state that's lost its way, for every parent who dreams of a better future for their children and for every Illinoisan who knows that we can do better,” Bailey said in a nearly three-minute video recorded with his wife and posted to his social media accounts.

Bailey said he received encouragement from President Donald Trump to “keep fighting” and stay in the race. “That’s exactly what we’re going to do,” he said.

“So I'm asking you: stand with us, pray with us, fight with us,” Bailey said, grasping his wife Cindy’s hand. “Together, we can bring back common sense, honesty and leadership that serves real people again. Together, we will save Illinois' future.”

(Courtesy Bailey campaign) Bailey’s son Zachary, his daughter-in-law Kelsey and two grandchildren, 12-year-old Vada Rose and 7-year-old Samuel, died when the helicopter. The couple’s 10-year-old son, Finn, center, was not on board at the time.

Bailey’s second campaign for governor had been in doubt after his son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey and two grandchildren, 12-year-old Vada Rose and 7-year-old Samuel, died when the helicopter Zachary was piloting crashed in Montana on Oct. 22. The couple’s 10-year-old son, Finn, was not on board at the time.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

‘Hardest days of our lives’

The campaign filed petitions in late October to secure a spot on the March 17 primary ballot, but running mate Aaron Del Mar told reporters at the time that Bailey was “taking time to think” about whether to proceed with the campaign.

Bailey, a farmer and former state legislator, won the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nomination but lost the general election to Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker by nearly 13 percentage points. He later unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, in 2024, losing that primary election by under 3,000 votes.

With high name recognition among Republican voters, Bailey starts as the favorite in the 2026 primary against six lesser-known candidates. They include former conservative thinktank executive Ted Dabrowski, video gambling tycoon Rick Heidner and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick. Pritzker is seeking a third term as the state’s chief executive.

Bailey acknowledged that the past few weeks “have been the hardest days of our lives,” but that he and his wife had been lifted by the many well-wishes and their evangelical faith.

He said the tragedy changed their lives forever, “but it also reminded us why we fight.” His late son and daughter-in-law, he said, “believed in an Illinois where families could build a future without being crushed by bad government and broken promises.”

“We've all been through tough times,” Bailey said. “But what makes Illinois special are the people who don't quit, the ones who work hard, help their neighbors and believe tomorrow can be better. That's who I'm fighting for.”

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

This article first appeared on Capitol News Illinois and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.