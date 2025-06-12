Michael Madigan is being sentenced Friday. Here's what you need to know.

This week’s sentencing of Michael J. Madigan has been more than a decade in the making. It’s the result of one of the most aggressive, expansive FBI corruption investigations in Chicago history.

But the once-powerful Democrat left office more than four years ago. So, as sentencing approaches, here’s a look back at the man, his record-breaking reign in Illinois, and the federal probe that finally brought it to an end:

WHO IS MICHAEL MADIGAN?

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)Seth Perlman/AP file Speaker of the House Michael Madigan is all smiles while taking the oath of office while his wife Shirley looks on during swearing in ceremonies on the House floor at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1999.

Madigan was the longest-serving state House leader in U.S. history, spending 36 years as speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives. By the time his career ended, he’d developed a reputation as an all-powerful political wizard, ruling Springfield with an iron grip.

How much of that amounted to “myth” became a subject of debate in Madigan’s trial.

Madigan was born in 1942 and grew up in the tight-knit 13th Ward on Chicago’s Southwest Side. He testified that his father was a union man, involved in local politics, and an alcoholic. Madigan said one of his first jobs was on a garbage truck — but only on the condition he’d avoid his own neighborhood.

Otherwise, he said, “the neighbors might find out that dad’s son hadn’t gotten that plum job.”

Madigan later worked at City Hall and crossed paths with the legendary Mayor Richard J. Daley. He went on to become a political disciple of the late mayor’s. And in 1970, he was elected to be a state representative.

Madigan then served as the speaker of the House from 1983 until 2021, with the exception of two years when Democrats lost control. The job gave Madigan great sway over legislation affecting all aspects of life around the state.

He also became chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois and partner at a successful tax appeals law firm in Chicago.

WHY MIGHT MADIGAN BE GOING TO PRISON?

A federal jury in February found Madigan guilty for his role in two illegal schemes.

The first involved a lengthy conspiracy involving ComEd.

The second scheme involved former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, who wore a wire and worked undercover for the FBI.

As part of a ruse, Solis asked Madigan for help landing a paid seat on a government board.

Madigan responded by asking for Solis’ help securing business at his private law firm from developers, and by asking Solis to help Madigan’s son land a meeting.

Madigan’s son is not accused of wrongdoing. But he’s in the insurance business, and prosecutors tied $43,000 he made to the former speaker’s chat with Solis.

The utility paid $1.3 million to five Madigan allies over eight years, hoping it would make Madigan look more positively towards its legislation in Springfield. The utility paid the money through sham subcontracts, to men who did little work for ComEd.

HOW LONG OF A SENTENCE COULD MADIGAN GET?

U.S. District Judge John Blakey will have a lot of options when he sentences Madigan. Federal prosecutors have asked him to sentence Madigan to 12 ½ years.

Madigan’s attorneys have asked for probation.

Blakey is more likely to come down somewhere in the middle. Madigan is 83. And his circumstances are remarkably similar to that of ex-Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke, who was sentenced to two years behind bars for racketeering last year amid the same investigation.

The judge who sentenced Burke cited his many good works over the course of his career, as well as a deal Solis struck to stay out of prison, when handing down her ruling.

WHY DID FORMER ALD. DANNY SOLIS WEAR A WIRE?

Peter Holderness / Sun-TimesSun-Times Media Ald. Danny Solis talks to the Sun-Times editorial board about running for re-election to represent the 31st Ward in Chicago City Council on Jan. 19, 2015.

Solis represented Chicago’s 25th Ward on the City Council for more than 20 years. He rose to become head of its zoning committee, and that gave him great sway over developers in town.

Then, in June 2016, the FBI knocked on his door and confronted him with evidence of his own wrongdoing. An FBI affidavit accused Solis of receiving “a steady flow of personal benefits” from people for whom he could take official action.

The benefits allegedly included prostitution services, Viagra and campaign contributions.

Solis quickly agreed to wear a wire to avoid prosecution. He secretly recorded Madigan, Burke and others before leaving the City Council in 2019.

In 2022, prosecutors filed a bribery charge against Solis. But it’s since been dismissed by a judge under the terms of a three-year deal Solis struck with the feds.

That means Solis will get to keep his clean criminal record. He lost his good reputation, though.

Federal jurors in Chicago have heard him described as “Exhibit A” for corruption, a “massive tax cheat” and a “malignant tumor” at the heart of the feds’ case against Madigan.

WILL ANYONE ELSE GO TO PRISON IN THIS SCHEME?

Nine people have already gone to prison so far as a result of the investigation. They include Burke and Tim Mapes, Madigan’s longtime chief of staff. In all, the probe led to criminal charges against about 20 people.

Four others still face sentencing in the coming weeks: Longtime Madigan ally Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.

They were convicted for their roles in the same ComEd conspiracy for which Madigan faces prison time. They were originally convicted in May 2023, but their sentencings were delayed by machinations at the U.S. Supreme Court.