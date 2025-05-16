© 2025 NPR Illinois
State Week: A difficult budget to put together

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBen Szalinski
Published May 16, 2025 at 12:07 PM CDT
With just a couple of weeks left in the legislative session, state lawmakers are trying to craft a spending plan for the next fiscal year that begins July 1. But unlike past years, revenue projections are difficult to make because of what is happening in Washington. Federal funding is in jeopardy. It's also uncertain what the nation's economy will do going forward amid President Trump's trade policies.

We discuss what's ahead as the Illinois General Assembly attempts to finalize spending. Our panel also talks about a House Democrat being kicked out of the caucus.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Ben Szalinski.

