State Week: Donald Trump's GOP appeal

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPatrick Pfingsten
Published March 14, 2025 at 1:42 PM CDT
Despite concerns over some recent actions, President Trump continues to have strong support among Republicans. That includes GOP members of Congress, who have so far refused to push back on Trump policies, even if they could mean a loss of jobs or funding in their home states.

We discuss what's behind Trump's appeal and what, if anything, Democrats can do as a response.

We also talk about legislation that would shift how motorists are taxed for gas consumption to a so-called "mileage tax."

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, on-air host at WMAY Radio in Springfield and author of The Illinoize political newsletter.
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Patrick Pfingsten
Patrick Pfingsten authors The Illinoize political newsletter. He's also an on-air host at WMAY Radio in Springfield.
