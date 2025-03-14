State Week: Donald Trump's GOP appeal

Despite concerns over some recent actions, President Trump continues to have strong support among Republicans. That includes GOP members of Congress, who have so far refused to push back on Trump policies, even if they could mean a loss of jobs or funding in their home states.

We discuss what's behind Trump's appeal and what, if anything, Democrats can do as a response.

We also talk about legislation that would shift how motorists are taxed for gas consumption to a so-called "mileage tax."

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, on-air host at WMAY Radio in Springfield and author of The Illinoize political newsletter.