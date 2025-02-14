© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: Madigan convicted, Blagojevich pardoned

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIRay Long
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:50 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan spent five months on trial for corruption. A jury this week returned guilty verdicts on 10 of 23 counts against him. We discuss the evidence against Madigan and how jurors came to their decision.

Also, President Donald Trump commuted Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence during Trump's first term. Now he has given him another gift — a presidential pardon.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune reporter Ray Long, who authored the book The House that Madigan Built.

Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Ray Long
See stories by Ray Long
Related Stories