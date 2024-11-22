State Week: Fall session ends

The legislature's two week fall session concluded with passage of the Dignity in Pay Act and an effort to protect victims who file lawsuits over childhood sex abuse. But a lot of discussion is what could happen when lawmakers return to the statehouse in January for the so-called lame duck session.

Our panel also talks about investments in electric vehicle charging stations and why some want the state to pull back on spending to help newly arrived migrants.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WAND-TV Capitol Reporter Mike Miletich.