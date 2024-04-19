State Week: As the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates, Illinois corruption cases hang in the balance
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in an Indiana case about what constitutes bribery. Prosecutors have used the law as a key part of cases against a group of past Commonwealth Edison employees and the former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The court could decide the closely watched case later this spring.
We also discuss a change at the Illinois Prisoner Review Board and remember the late Lee Milner.
Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney.