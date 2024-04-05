© 2024 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois
State Week: Governor continues his push for a new state agency

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPeter Hancock
Published April 5, 2024 at 1:05 PM CDT
A couple of Pritzker Administration priorities are getting attention as the spring legislative session heats up. One would create a new cabinet-level agency to focus on early childhood.

Another would put restrictions on health insurers, including limits on the ability to deny claims or steer patients to cheaper, and possibly less effective, treatments.

We also discuss an Illinois Supreme Court decisionthat upheld the state's law restricting where convicted child sex offenders can live. And the tight race for Cook County State's Attorney is over, weeks after the primary election.

Finally, we look at a failed Kansas City referendum on public funding for sports stadiums and what warnings it could give to Illinois leaders as the the Chicago Bears and White Sox are seeking new homes.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Reporter Peter Hancock.

Government & Politics IPRState Week
