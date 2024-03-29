© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
State Week: The Illinois Prisoner Review Board under scrutiny

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIRick Pearson
Published March 29, 2024 at 1:13 PM CDT
The murder of an 11-year old boy and stabbing of his mother brought focus on the state's Prisoner Review Board this week. The crime happened just a day after the suspect was let out of prison. He had reportedly threatened the woman previously.

In the aftermath, there has been more focus on how the case was handled. A PRB member resigned along with the board chairman. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who makes appointments to the board, said the case wasn't given "the careful consideration that victims of domestic violence deserve."

Our panel discusses the fallout from the case as well as the political ramifications of Pritzker's trip to the west coast.

Also, the Illinois House Speaker's office admits it made a mistake in attempting to prevent members from talking with the Chicago Tribune about a story.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Chief Political Reporter Rick Pearson.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Rick Pearson
