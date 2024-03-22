© 2024 NPR Illinois
State Week: A primary election recap

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBrenden Moore
Published March 22, 2024 at 12:52 PM CDT
On this episode, we look back at election results from the past week. A battle among two conservative Republicans for a southern Illinois congressional seat went to the incumbent.

Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson's progressive agenda was dealt a blow when a tax referendum to help with housing failed. And the longest serving member of the General Assembly was defeated with the help of the Illinois House Speaker, who supported her opponent.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises' reporter Brenden Moore.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Brenden Moore
