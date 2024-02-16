© 2024 NPR Illinois
State Week: Former Madigan Chief of Staff sentenced

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIRay Long
Published February 16, 2024 at 1:01 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Tim Mapes was sentenced this week to two and a half years in prison. He had been Michael Madigan's Chief of Staff for more than two decades.

Mapes was convicted of lying to a grand jury that was investigating his former boss. Madigan, the longtime former Illinois House Speaker, faces charges of bribery and racketeering. His trial in October. But his case could be affected by a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Also, we preview the governor's upcoming State of the State and Budget Address on Feb. 21.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and theChicago Tribune's Ray Long, author of the book "The House That Madigan Built."
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Ray Long
