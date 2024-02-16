State Week: Former Madigan Chief of Staff sentenced

Tim Mapes was sentenced this week to two and a half years in prison. He had been Michael Madigan's Chief of Staff for more than two decades.

Mapes was convicted of lying to a grand jury that was investigating his former boss. Madigan, the longtime former Illinois House Speaker, faces charges of bribery and racketeering. His trial in October. But his case could be affected by a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Also, we preview the governor's upcoming State of the State and Budget Address on Feb. 21.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and theChicago Tribune's Ray Long, author of the book "The House That Madigan Built."