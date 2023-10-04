Rep. Mary Miller to back Jim Jordan for speaker

Illinois Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller is throwing her support behind Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to be the next Speaker of the U-S House.

In a news release, Miller said the Ohio lawmaker, who is the Judiciary Committee Chair, has a proven track record of holding the Biden Administration accountable. She said that includes rejecting “soft on crime” policies, fighting for border security and reining in “reckless spending.”

Miller, who represents Illinois' 15th district, also criticized the Department of Justice under the Biden Administration.

"Joe Biden has weaponized the Department of Justice to target parents for attending school board meetings, pro-life Christians for protesting abortion clinics, and gun stores for selling firearms to law-abiding Americans. Biden is engaging in blatant election interference by using the DOJ to target his chief political opponent, President Trump, with a partisan witch hunt.”

"With a tough, conservative Speaker, we can stand strong against Biden and Schumer through the ongoing budget battle and Biden impeachment inquiry.”

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker in an historic move this week. But Miller, who often clashed with McCarthy, voted to keep him in the job. She later explained her decision was out of fear of a coalition-led House that would give Democrats more power.

“Jim Jordan is a man of faith who believes deeply in putting America first,” Miller continued.

Early indications are Jordan, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Kevin Hern (R-OK) will make bids for the position. A vote could come as early as next week.

Illinois’ other two House GOP members, Mike Bost and Darin LaHood, have yet to indicate who they plan to support.