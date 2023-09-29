State Week: Election officials try to get ahead of misinformation

On this episode, misinformation campaigns that are designed to sow doubt and fear in people are likely to show up again as the country heads into another cycle. This week, several local election officials held events to call out that activity before it starts.

They laid out the efforts that are made to ensure fairness and accuracy.

Also, the Illinois House Speaker appears on board with an effort to unionize legislative staff. And, we hear about rules for registering what are often referred to as assault weapons. The state has banned the sale of those guns and those who currently have them are requiring to list with them with the Illinois State Police.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Reporter Peter Hancock.