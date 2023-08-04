© 2023 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Former top Madigan aide heads to trial

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah Meisel
Published August 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Prosecutors say Tim Mapes failed to tell the truth to a federal grand jury about his former boss, Michael Madigan, who has been indicted for racketeering.

Mapes, who worked as Madigan's Chief of Staff, faces charges of perjury when his trial begins Monday. His trial is estimated to last about three weeks.

Madigan is set to go on trial next year.

We also discuss the latest efforts in Illinois to make the state a haven for those seeking abortions. This comes as neighboring states have passed laws to effectively end the procedure.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Capitol News Illinois' Hannah Meisel and the Chicago Tribune's Ray Long, who wrote the book "The House that Madigan Built."

Government & Politics State Week
Sean Crawford
Sean Crawford
Sean Crawford
Hannah Meisel
Hannah Meisel
Hannah Meisel
