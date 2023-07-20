© 2023 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Court upholds the elimination of cash bail

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published July 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The Illinois Supreme Court's landmark 5-2 decision means the end of cash bail in the state, beginning Sept. 18. Supporters have long called for bail reforms, saying it punishes poverty. But others have criticized the change as a slap in the face to crime victims and a threat to public safety.

We talk about the arguments for and against cash bail and how the change will impact the justice system.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Chicago Tribune state government reporter Jeremy Gorner and WBEZ's criminal justice reporter Shannon Heffernan.

Sean Crawford
