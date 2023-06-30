© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Week: Pritzker does his part for Biden's re-election

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIAmanda Vinicky
Published June 30, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The president traveled to Chicago this week to push his economic agenda, termed Bidenomics.

But while in the state, he also attended two fundraisers, including one hosted by the governor and first lady. J.B. Pritzker has been rumored to have presidential ambitions, but appears to be waiting his turn.

Also, the new fiscal year means consumers will pay a bit more in taxes at the pump and the grocery store. The state gave breaks in recent months to help offset inflation and to provide some election year goodwill.

We also discuss a credit rating agency's warning about long term pension debt, the big NASCAR race coming to Chicago this weekend and the latest thoughts on a future home for the Chicago Bears.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight Reporter Amanda Vinicky.

Tags
Government & Politics State WeekIPR
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Amanda Vinicky
Amanda Vinicky moved to Chicago Tonight on WTTW-TV PBS in 2017.
See stories by Amanda Vinicky
Related Stories