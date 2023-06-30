State Week: Pritzker does his part for Biden's re-election

The president traveled to Chicago this week to push his economic agenda, termed Bidenomics.

But while in the state, he also attended two fundraisers, including one hosted by the governor and first lady. J.B. Pritzker has been rumored to have presidential ambitions, but appears to be waiting his turn.

Also, the new fiscal year means consumers will pay a bit more in taxes at the pump and the grocery store. The state gave breaks in recent months to help offset inflation and to provide some election year goodwill.

We also discuss a credit rating agency's warning about long term pension debt, the big NASCAR race coming to Chicago this weekend and the latest thoughts on a future home for the Chicago Bears.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight Reporter Amanda Vinicky.