State Week: Corruption or lobbying? Jurors will decide in ComEd bribery trial

Two weeks into the trial, what have we learned so far?

Prosecutors continue to lay out their case against four former Commonwealth Edison officials, accused of a bribery scheme to gain favor with former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan's trial is set for next year, but he's playing a prominent role the federal courtroom proceedings now underway.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capital News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel, who is covering the case.

The panel also discusses how local non-partisan school and library board races are becoming a new political battleground.