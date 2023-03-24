© 2023 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Corruption or lobbying? Jurors will decide in ComEd bribery trial

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published March 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT
Two weeks into the trial, what have we learned so far?

Prosecutors continue to lay out their case against four former Commonwealth Edison officials, accused of a bribery scheme to gain favor with former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan's trial is set for next year, but he's playing a prominent role the federal courtroom proceedings now underway.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capital News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel, who is covering the case.

The panel also discusses how local non-partisan school and library board races are becoming a new political battleground.

Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
