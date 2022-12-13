Republicans are making plans for Rep. Butler's replacement

Area Republican leaders will choose the successor to Rep. Tim Butler, who has announced he will leave his position soon. Butler, an Assistant House Leader in the Republican caucus, is taking a job with the Illinois Railroad Association.

The timing of his departure means it's possible two different appointments could be made. Butler serves the 87th House District, which includes portions of Sangamon, Tazewell, Menard and Logan counties.

Republican county chairs from that district are seeking applications to serve until the new general assembly is sworn in next month. That would include being installed for what is often called the "lame duck" legislature the first week of January.

Butler was elected in November in the newly drawn 95th House District, which includes parts of Sangamon, Macon and Christian counties. Chairs from those counties will select someone to fill the new year term starting January 11.

According to the Republican Legislative Committee for the 87th District, qualified candidates interested in the position must submit an application consisting of a current resume and letter of interest providing information as to why you are qualified and want to serve in this short-term appointment. Letters of recommendation are welcome but not required.

To be considered, an application must be received at the Tazewell County Republican Central Committee headquarters by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. The office mailing address is: Tazewell County GOP, PO Box 534, Tremont, IL 61568. Applications may be sent via U.S. mail or emailed to chairman@tazewellgop.org. Applications being delivered in person should be arranged by appointment first and by calling 309-208-9930 as our office is currently closed. Resumes and letters of interest received after the deadline will not be considered.

Those wishing to apply for the seat in the new 95th House District have until Dec. 22 at 5 p.m., to file an application. The application must include a letter of interest and an up-to-date resume. It can be submitted at the Sangamon County Republican Central Committee headquarters, 1132 Sangamon Ave., or via email at sangamonrepublicans@scrcc.comcastbiz.net.