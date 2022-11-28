Langfelder, Buscher to face off in next year's Springfield mayoral race

It appears Springfield’s mayor’s race next year is set. Incumbent Jim Langfelder and City Treasurer Misty Buscher are the only two candidates to file petitions. The filing period ended Monday afternoon.

Langfelder is vying for a third term. He was first elected in 2015, defeating incumbent Mike Houston and City Auditor Paul Palazzolo. Four years ago, he defeated the late Frank Edwards. Langfelder began his political career as City Treasurer in 2003.

Buscher announced her candidacy over the summer. She has served as treasurer since 2015. Prior to that time, she was an executive with Marine Bank.

She is trying to become only the second woman to be Springfield mayor. Karen Hasara served two terms ending in 2003. Ironically, it was Hasara who denied Langfelder's father, Ossie, from a third term in the office.

Three people filed to replace Buscher as City Treasurer: Colleen Redpath-Feger, Bill McCarthy and Lisa Badger.

Incumbent City Clerk Frank Lesko was the only person to file for that position.

Multiple candidates filed in five aldermanic races.

A lottery will be held December 6th to determine in what order the candidates appear on the ballot.