Government & Politics

State Week: Workers' rights amendment wins narrow approval

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published November 18, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

A labor-backed effort to put the right to collectively bargain in the Illinois Constitution won narrow approval. It also will prohibit right to work laws from being passed and more. Business groups have argued it will damage the state's business climate.

Also, new Illinois House and Senate Republican leaders were chosen. That's after the party made a dismal showing election night.

And as the GOP looks ahead, former President Donald Trump has decided to make another White House bid. How do Illinois Republicans feel about another Trump candidacy?

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and political writer and blogger Greg Hinz from Crain's Chicago Business.

