State Week: Gun laws scrutinized after Highland Park shooting

The deadly attack during an Independence Day parade stunned the country. But the alleged shooter was able to legally purchase guns, but there are questions about how well existing laws work. Meanwhile, the calls for stricter gun control continue.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, and his Republican opponent Darren Bailey, each weighed in. Bailey was criticized for comments made immediately after the shooting and later apologized.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and KSDK-TV Political Editor Mark Maxwell.